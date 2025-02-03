RNZAF Helicopter Squadron Wins International Accolade For Gabrielle Response

RNZAF No. 3 Squadron has been recognised for the work it and its NH90 crews did during the multi-agency response to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle (Photo/Supplied)

Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) No. 3 Squadron has been recognised with an international award for its work during Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which devastated parts of the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay in February 2023.

The squadron, along with Rotorforce New Zealand, and Helicopters Hawkes Bay, were awarded the Salute to Excellence Humanitarian Service Award, by Vertical Aviation International (VAI).

The three organisations showcased the critical utility of helicopters in disaster response, engaging in lifesaving operations amid record flooding and widespread destruction that isolated many communities, the citation said.

“Their operations included dramatic rescues of stranded individuals, transport of essential supplies, and restoration efforts, with the helicopters also facilitating communication where traditional means failed.

“The combined efforts of these teams, which continued for eight weeks, were instrumental in saving approximately 400 people in the initial days of the storm, demonstrating extraordinary coordination and bravery in the face of natural disaster.”

No. 3 Squadron Commanding Officer Wing Commander Chris Ross says the operation was a true team effort.

“It was an unplanned collaboration between military, civilian general aviation and local rescue helicopter crews, who all displayed extraordinary skill, courage, and flexibility.

“With the backdrop of destruction, and in the face of difficult conditions the New Zealand Defence Force and civilian organisations came together to save lives, and then assist with the recovery efforts.”

The mission, like many others, highlighted the power of co-operation, Wing Commander Ross said.

“When we work together, regardless of uniform or background, we can achieve something far greater than the sum of our parts.”

Wing Commander Ross acknowledged Joe Faram from Rotorforce, who opened his hangar doors to the squadron and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which became the initial hub of operations and then the logistical hub for recovery.

(Photo/Supplied)

“His generous hospitality contributed greatly to the effect.”

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb says the award is a fitting reflection of the role that No. 3 Squadron carries out on a regular basis.

“The work of our aviators and their civilian counterparts in the aftermath of that devastating cyclone was outstanding, lives were saved by their actions.

“This is the type of mission they train and prepare for continuously and I am extremely proud of their actions in the days and weeks following the disaster.”

United States-based VAI says the annual awards are dedicated to recognising the extraordinary achievements and unwavering commitment of professionals within the vertical aviation industry.

VAI president and chief executive James Viola says they are proud to recognise the exceptional talents and steadfast commitment of this year’s Salute to Excellence awardees.

“Their dedication to advancing safety, innovation, and professionalism within vertical aviation not only reflects the highest standards of our industry but also continuously pushes the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring a safer and more successful future for all of us in this community.”

The award will be presented to Wing Commander Ross at a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, in March.

