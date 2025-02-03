"Envisioning A Te Tiriti-based Future”: Waitangi Day Hīkoi In Te Whanganui A Tara/Wellington

This Waitangi Day, Tiriti Action Group Pōneke will stage a hīkoi from Pukeahu to Waitangi Park starting at 10am. The Hīkoi is in support of mana whenua Te Kotahitanga o Taranaki Whānui, all tangata whenua and in opposition to the ongoing attacks on Māori, on the environment and on a liveable future.

“Everyone is invited to join us in this celebration of the kotahitanga that Te Tiriti o Waitangi offers every person in this nation,” said Anaru Ryall spokesperson for Tiriti Action Group.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a blueprint for a peaceful and just Aotearoa, where Māori rights and decisions are respected, and non-Māori are invited to call this beautiful place home.”

“But right now, we are facing multiple breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi which trample on our enduring relationship, and harms instead of heals historic injustices.”

“These breaches also limit our future aspirations as a nation where everyone has what they need for a good and dignified life, and our children have hope and opportunity.”

“Just two months ago we made history – and international news – with 100,000+ people at the Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti. That was just the beginning of our growing movement for real change.”

“Waitangi Day is another incredible opportunity for everyone in this country to remember our history, and cultivate the relationships we need to have a Te Tiriti-honouring future. This is a future that will nurture the seeds Te Tiriti planted, and ensure we can flourish together as a healthy, sustainable, equitable Aotearoa.”

The Waitangi Day Hīkoi aims to bring the local community together in the midst of the government’s assaults on Māori and their tino rangatiratanga, as well as the protections that Te Tiriti offers.

“This will be an event for the whole whānau, including tamariki, kaumatua, and everyone in the community, no matter where you are in your learning journey about Te Tiriti.”

“We urge especially Tangata Tiriti to come join us and participate in this show of kotahitanga. Our role as allies cannot be understated, and we must stand up and alongside Tangata Whenua in this troubling political climate.”

The Hīkoi will begin with a gathering at 10am at Pukeahu (War Memorial). After speeches, the hīkoi will move down to Waitangi Park via Tory Street, in time to join the Mihi Whakatau at the official Waitangi Day events at Waitangi Park.

Organisers will set up manaaki stations at Pukeahu and Waitangi Park, with activities for tamariki, education and ‘chill space’ for rest.

About Tiriti Action Group Pōneke:

Tiriti Action Group - Pōneke is a community group who supports actions for rangatiratanga, kotahitanga and justice in Te Upoko o te Ika (Wellington city and Hutt Valley). We operate under the korowai of mana whenua (Te Kotahitanga o Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika) so that we can live based on the relationship that Te Tiriti o Waitangi promised us.

