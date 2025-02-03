IHC Welcomes New Chief Executive Andrew Crisp

Photo/Supplied

IHC welcomed its new IHC Group Chief Executive Andrew Crisp at a pōwhiri in Wellington on Monday morning.

More than 200 people gathered to welcome Andrew Crisp, who joins IHC from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“I was fortunate to meet with some people with intellectual disabilities before I started and I heard their request for me to step up for people with intellectual disabilities and for IHC,” Andrew says. “I will answer that call.”

Andrew joins the IHC Group at a key moment amid changes in disability funding, opportunities in social and community housing, a continued need to advocate for people’s rights and an ongoing determination for people with intellectual disabilities to have their say.

He says he has three key initial priorities. “I want to listen, first and foremost, to learn and understand the whakapapa of the organisation, I want to connect inside and outside the organisation to gather a range of perspectives and I want to work with everyone to prioritise the resources on things that will have the most positive impact on the people we support.”

IDEA Services Board Chair, and IHC New Zealand Board Member Suzanne Win formally welcomed Andrew emphasising the importance of the new role in the lives of many thousands of people looking to him to lead and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

She reminded everyone that just three people have held this esteemed role and have each made an impact for people with intellectual disabilities – which is our mission and calling.

“Last year IHC turned 75 and in the early years much change occurred as people with intellectual disabilities moved out of institutions and into communities,” said Suzanne. “There have been battles for equity in every policy area since – education, health, housing, employment, rights and more. It’s great to reflect on achievements, but only as we acknowledge how much more needs to be done.

“We are proud to be a rights-based organisation. People have the right to good health care and education, a good home, equitable access to services and participation, autonomy and social connection.”

Suzanne said that the organisation is excited to welcome a new champion to our sector and there are many challenges laid at his feet.

“This is more than a job,” said Suzanne. “It is history and future thinking, advocacy and consistent quality delivery, disability and housing, community connection and individual support. Much expectation and hope is resting on your shoulders,” she said.

“But you are not on your own. You join a team of thousands.

“Some of us are vocal and some of us are quiet,” she said. “Sometimes we’re excited, sometimes we’re angry, sometimes we’re worn out and sometimes we’re energised – but we’re all unwaveringly and doggedly committed to our mission and we’re proud to be here.”

Andrew already has visits to services and the wider organisation booked in the diary including to Waikato and Canterbury and he’ll be starting by visiting services and staff in Lower Hutt later this week.

About IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand advocates for the rights, inclusion and welfare of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community. IHC provides advocacy, volunteering, events, membership associations and fundraising. It is part of the IHC Group, which also includes IDEA Services, Choices NZ and Accessible Properties

