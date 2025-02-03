Navy Honours History At This Year’s Waitangi Day Celebrations

The Chief of Navy says he is honoured to be attending Waitangi Day celebrations and continuing the Royal New Zealand Navy’s long history of playing an important role in celebrating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Every year on 6 February, New Zealanders and visitors alike gather at Waitangi. The RNZN is invited annually by Te Tai Tokerau to attend Waitangi Day and perform a range of full ceremonial duties.

Representing the RNZN will be Chief of Navy Rear Admiral (RADM) Garin Golding along with a large contingent of Navy personnel.

“I have been to Waitangi many times, but my first as Chief of Navy will certainly have special significance,” said RADM Golding.

“The invitation by Te Tai Tokerau has always been a great honour for our Navy and an absolute privilege to be part of.”

“This day is a taonga for our nation and we’re grateful we can share it with the people of this region, other New Zealanders and visitors to our shores.”

RADM Golding will be joined this year by Chief of Army, Major General Rose King, and Chief of Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Darryn Webb.

This year the RNZN’s multi-role sealift vessel HMNZS Canterbury, will be anchored off Waitangi between 4-6 February.

Other RNZN involvement in the celebrations will include the Navy band performing at the Village Green in Paihia on Tuesday the 4th with a Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset Ceremony at the Treaty Ground flagpole on Wednesday evening, 5 February.

A 50-person Guard of Honour will conduct the ceremonial lowering of the New Zealand White Ensign, signifying the end of the day. This will be reviewed by the Chief of Navy.

At midday on Waitangi Day, Tuesday 6 February, HMNZS Canterbury will fire a 21-gun salute to observe the 185th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi. The RNZN Māori Cultural Group will also give a series of performances on the Treaty Grounds.

RNZN WAITANGI DAY PROGRAMME IN THE BAY OF ISLANDS

Tuesday, 4 February

2-3pm: Navy Band Concert at the Village Green in Paihia

4pm-4.45pm: Navy Band Concert on the Te Tii Marae grounds

Wednesday, 5 February

8.30am-9am: Navy Band perform at Te Whare Rununga (Upper Marae)

5pm-5.45pm: Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset Ceremony, with Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding as Reviewing Officer

Thursday, 6 February

5am: Dawn Service at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

8.30am-9am: RNZN Band perform at Te Whare Rununga (upper marae)

9am-10am: Church Service

11.30am-11.50am: RNZN Māori Cultural Group perform on the Treaty Grounds

11.50am – 12.15pm: RNZN Guard of Honour march on and form at the Flag Pole – 21-Gun Salute fired from HMNZS Canterbury

12.15pm-12.55pm: RNZN Band concert alongside the Treaty Ground Flagpole

5pm-5.30pm: Closing ceremony – Ceremonial Sunset Ceremony, with the Chief of Navy as Reviewing Officer

THE NAVY AT WAITANGI

From the outset, Waitangi commemorations have included naval involvement, from the day the Treaty was first signed on 6 February 1840 with Captain William Hobson RN as consul for the British Crown and by Māori chiefs, through to today.

Aside from the years interrupted by war, pandemic and weather, the New Zealand Division of the Royal Navy, and from 1941, the Royal New Zealand Navy have paraded at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

In 1990 the RNZN was presented with a Charter recognising the strength of the relationship between the RNZN and the community in the region. The charter allows the RNZN to parade on Te Tai Tokerau land and on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

