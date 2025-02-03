SLSNZ Weekend Wrap: Big Visitor Numbers At The Beach Keep Surf Lifeguards Busy

Auckland’s West Coast beaches continued to keep surf lifeguards busy as warm weather attracted people to the beach. On Saturday Muriwai lifeguards rescued a patient who was separated from his paddleboard and Piha surf lifeguards provided medical assistance for a patient who had torn their hamstring while surfing and a person who had a seizure on the beach. Sunday, saw Piha lifeguards assisting seven patients and rescuing one.

Takapuna and Long Bay surf lifesavers, and the North Shore rescue water craft (jetski) roaming patrol were kept busy on Sunday with beachgoers reaching 4400 at Takapuna and 1850 at Long Bay. Tay Street Beach in Mount Maunganui saw beachgoers reach a peak headcount of 1150 and Fitzroy surf lifeguards rescued two boogie boarders caught in a rip.

In Christchurch, Spencer Park surf lifeguards undertook a rescue on Saturday, while on Sunday, Waimairi lifeguards rescued three patients in difficulty throughout the day.

SLSNZ GM Lifesaving Andy Kent says respecting that conditions can change quickly and being able to float are key to staying safe in the water.

“Even the strongest, most experienced people can get caught out in the water.”

“If you do get into trouble your ability to float can be the difference between life and death. It helps to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water.”

“It’s looking like a late summer this year so we’re urging all beachgoers to understand their abilities, look out for each other and don’t take risks when it comes to the water,” says Andy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Surf lifeguards across the country performed 15 rescues and assisted an additional 21 people to safety this weekend.

Northern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 4 1 No. of people assisted 4 12 No. of major first aids 4 1 No. of minor first aids 6 7 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 187 263 No. of people involved 1524 5391 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 2500 4400 Total Hours Worked 1385 1332

Eastern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 2 2 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 1 0 No. of minor first aids 2 0 No. of searches 0 1 No. of preventatives 71 107 No. of people involved 3115 8769 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 840 1150 Total Hours Worked 889 1107

Central Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 2 No. of people assisted 0 3 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 1 1 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 54 40 No. of people involved 1367 783 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 304 380 Total Hours Worked 628 768

Southern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 1 3 No. of people assisted 1 1 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 1 6 No. of searches 1 0 No. of preventatives 75 84 No. of people involved 4754 1038 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 4550 400 Total Hours Worked 727 660

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1.Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2.Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3.If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4.Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water.Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5.Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know.If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

§ Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

§ Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

§ Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

§ Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

§ Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

§ Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

