Hot, Dry Conditions Prompt Fire Restrictions In Southland

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has placed Southland District into a restricted fire season from 8am, Tuesday 4 February until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

Southland District Manager Julian Tohiariki says a combination of above-average temperatures, moderately strong winds and reduced rainfall has contributed to increased fire risk in the area.

"These conditions make it too easy for fires to get started and get out of control," he says.

"The wildfire on Tiwai Peninsula last week showed just how quickly fire can spread through dry vegetation, and the devastating impact it can have on our environment and wildlife.

"We have a lot of very dry and flammable vegetation out there in the district at the moment, so we need to restrict how and when outdoor fires are lit.

"If you’re thinking about starting any kind of open-air fire, you must go to checkitsalright.nz first to find out if you can do that in your location, and what restrictions apply.

"It’s important we take all the steps we can to reduce the fire risk to our safety, property and environment this summer."

