Police Seek Witnesses To Topuni Crash

SH1 was closed causing significant delays. Photo/Supplied.

Police are seeking witnesses to the events leading up to a crash on State Highway 1 near Topuni.

Waitematā Road Policing is investigating after a milk tanker rolled on the busy major highway at around 10.15am on 3 February.

Acting Inspector Warwick Stainton, acting Road Policing Manager, is calling on any witnesses to come forward.

“Police are currently in the early stages of gathering evidence surrounding the circumstances of the crash, and what led to it happening,” he says.

“It is very fortunate we are not dealing with a serious or fatal injury crash, and I acknowledge the public experienced significant delays while crews worked to clear the scene.”

Police are aware some dashcam footage has been uploaded to social media since the crash occurred.

“We would like to hear from that driver or any other witnesses to the crash, and I ask them to contact Police as soon as possible,” acting Inspector Stainton says.

Please make contact with Police online, or call 105 using the reference number P061495687.

