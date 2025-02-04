More Than 21,000 Lifejackets Recalled Due To Faulty Mechanism

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Maritime New Zealand are calling for New Zealanders to double check their lifejackets this summer. This is due to a fault found in an inflator mechanism which may result in jackets not inflating as expected.

The Halkey-Roberts mechanism is installed in the Hutchwilco Classic 170N Manual Inflatable Lifejacket and Hutchwilco Super Comfort 170N Manual Inflatable Lifejacket which are manufactured from June 2021 to May 2022. MBIE spokesperson Ian Caplin speaks to the recall:

“Our Product Safety team know the summer period means plenty of New Zealanders are out on the water or heading to the beach. We want to make sure this fault doesn’t cause any preventable accidents.”

There are more than 21,000 affected units throughout New Zealand. Recall notices for both the lifejackets and mechanism have been published on the Product Safety website.

“It only takes a couple minutes to check your lifejacket. This voluntary recall is a precautionary step to make sure we can keep New Zealanders as safe as possible this summer.”

Maritime New Zealand also emphasises that there are other signs of wear and tear which New Zealanders should educate themselves on.

“Just like all safety equipment, lifejackets have a lifespan and can become worn out over time” says Maritime spokesperson Matt Wood.

“Everyone needs to ensure their lifejackets will work if needed. Some simple tests include checking for any visible damage, looking for tears, cuts or punctures. It’s also important to check that the webbing, clips and zips are all in good working order.”

“It’s important to make sure they are checked thoroughly before going out onto the water as issues caused by faulty products can have tragic consequences.”

If your lifejacket is affected by the fault, Hutchwilco asks you to complete the recall form on their website and send it back to them. They offer to either replace the mechanism in the lifejacket or provide a refund from the manufacturer.

To find out more about the recall visit: Product Safety New Zealand

It’s recommended to regularly check life jacket safety features before heading out on the water. Know what to look for by visiting: Check your lifejackets - Maritime NZ

