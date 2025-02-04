Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Home Consents Up In Otago In 2024, Down In All Other Regions

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 11:46 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

There were 33,600 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended December 2024, down 9.8 percent compared with the year ended December 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Otago was the only region with an increase in the number of new homes consented in 2024,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

The five regions with the highest number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2024 were:

  • Auckland with 13,939 (down 10 percent compared with the year ended December 2023)
  • Canterbury with 6,544 (down 6.0 percent)
  • Waikato with 2,755 (down 22 percent)
  • Otago with 2,338 (up 19 percent)
  • Wellington with 1,833 (down 24 percent).

