Diversity And Culture Take Centre Stage In Wellington’s Double Celebrations

Pasifika Festival 2024 WCC. Photo/Supplied. Pasifika WCC. Photo/Supplied.

Wellington City Council is proud to present two events celebrating diversity, inclusion and our combined heritage and culture with Te Rā o Waitangi and Wellington Pasifika Festival both coming up this week.

Waitangi Day WCC. Photo/Supplied.

Te Rā o Waitangi, a free whānau-friendly event on Thursday 6 February at Waitangi Park, commemorates the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) and Aotearoa’s national day.

The celebrations will be opened by mana whenua and Mayor Tory Whanau, followed by a line-up of tangata whenua and tangata tiriti performers showcasing Aotearoa talent including Kapa Haka, Tui Tahere-Katene, Crash Bandicoot, Wellington Batacuda, and up-and-coming singing stars Lee Stuart and Ruby Solly.

The event will also include arts and crafts stalls, ‘The Eggfruit’ (a voice recording activation by Barbarian Productions), a Kids Zone, and kite-making workshop.

There’ll be multi-cultural food stalls and trucks, and the always popular fundraiser hāngi from midday – but get in quick, they sell out fast!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mayor Tory Whanau says Te Rā o Waitangi is about coming together to celebrate Aotearoa and acknowledging our treaty obligations and partnerships.

“As we celebrate Waitangi Day, we are reminded of the rich diversity of our nation and the significance of Te Tiriti.

“The fantastic range of activities planned – from live multi-cultural performances, arts and crafts to delicious kai – reflect the spirit of inclusivity and understanding that is central to Te Tiriti. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our history and connect with our community.”

Visit wellington.govt.nz/waitangi for more information and the full stage programme.

On the same day, a travelling discussion forum, Titiriti and Me, led by local personalities Jamie McCaskill, Tanea Heke, Sameena Zehra and Dave Armstrong, will give Wellingtonians the opportunity to discuss what Te Tiriti o Waitangi means to them.

Visit the Council Facebook events page facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil/events and find the correct event.

Then on Saturday 8 February, experience the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific at the Wellington Pasifika Festival, also in Waitangi Park.

This free whānau-friendly festival celebrates our unique Pacific communities. From art and language to performance and food – the Pasifika Festival is all about acknowledging the richness of our Pacific cultures.

The stage programme will feature a wide range of entertainment including performances by local Pasifika community groups, gospel bands, dance troops, and the always popular Pacific Island Cuisine Cook-Off competition is back for another year, with food stalls submitting their best dish for judging by a celebrity panel.

There’ll also be food stalls, a Kids Zone, a stone sculpture, and a meet and greet with The Hurricanes. Come along to the craft, woodwork, island basket and Nuiean workshops, and enjoy a festival wide activity based on the card game ‘Lalaga’.

The Wellington Pasifika Festival is a celebration for all people showcasing the best of Pacific food, music, performance, art, and culture, and aligns with Council’s Aho Tini 2030 strategy.

Find out more about event details and the programme at wellington.govt.nz/pasifika.

Keep an eye on Council’s Facebook facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil for weather updates.

Waitangi Day 2025

Āhea | When: 12 noon–6pm, Thursday 6 February

Ki hea | Where: Waitangi Park, Wellington Waterfront

Te utu | Cost: Free

Nau mai, haere mai! Te Rā o Waitangi is a free, whānau-friendly event, to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) and Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day. It's about coming together to celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand and acknowledging our treaty obligations and partnerships.

Bring your friends and whānau and enjoy multi-cultural performances, Māori culture, activities, and kai.

For more information: wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

Te Tiriti and Me

Wellingtonians talk about what Titiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) means to them.

Āhea | When: Thursday 6 February 2025

Ki hea | Where:

10.30am – 11am Tawa Community Centre

1.15pm – 2.15pm Newlands Community Centre

3pm – 4pm Khandallah Community Centre

5pm – 6pm The Hannah Playhouse

Te utu | Cost: Free

Coming to the community on Waitangi Day, Te Tiriti and Me is a travelling forum discussion led by four local personalities – Jamie McCaskill, Tanea Heke, Sameena Zehra and Dave Armstrong.

Together, they will discuss what Te Tiriti o Waitangi means to them as New Zealanders from a range of different cultures and backgrounds.

Visit the Council Facebook events page facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil/events and find the correct event.

Wellington Pasifika Festival 2025

Āhea | When: 12 noon–6pm, Saturday 8 February

Ki hea | Where: Waitangi Park, Wellington Waterfront

Te utu | Cost: Free

Bring your friends and whānau, and enjoy an award-winning line-up of multi-cultural performers, food, and culture.

This free whānau-friendly festival celebrates our unique Pacific communities. From art and language to performance and food – the Pasifika Festival is all about acknowledging the richness of our Pacific cultures.

The 2025 event theme is ‘Journey’, which will be represented through onstage performances, a live stone carving event, a new youth performance programme, and kids can make their own journey at the event, collecting stamps in their Wellington Pasifika Festival passport.

Find event details and the programme at wellington.govt.nz/pasifika

© Scoop Media

