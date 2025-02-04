Mayor Kirton Backs Horopito Residents' Call For Temporary Speed Reduction On SH4

Mayor Weston Kirton with Horopito residents on SH4 opposite the Horopito turn-off yesterday. L2R: Jennifer Zampese, Elsbeth Bloem, Mary Wood, Carel Sietses, Martin Wood, and Mayor Weston Kirton. Photo/Supplied.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton is supporting calls from Horopito residents for a temporary speed reduction to 70km/h on State Highway 4 (SH4) around the settlement while State Highway 1 (SH1) is closed for maintenance over summer.

With SH1 closed, SH4 has become the official detour route, leading to a significant increase in traffic. Residents report that the volume and speed of vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, make it unsafe to turn off the highway.

“The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) traffic count shows vehicle numbers, including heavy traffic, have increased between 2.4 and 3.3 times since the SH1 Desert Road closure,” Mayor Kirton said.

“Prior to the closure, weekday traffic on SH4 averaged 2,647 vehicles. During the first week of the detour, this jumped to 7,149 vehicles and increased further to 7,730 in the second week. This massive increase highlights the scale of the issue and why Horopito residents are rightly concerned.”

Mayor Kirton and Ruapehu District Councillor David (Rabbit) Nottage met with Horopito residents yesterday (3 February) at the SH4 turnoff to witness the problem firsthand.

“Standing there, we could see why residents believe it’s a miracle that a major accident hasn’t already occurred. They say it feels like ‘Russian roulette’ every time they need to turn off the highway,” Mayor Kirton said.

“With Horopito’s growth, its role as a tourism hotspot at the Old Coach Road cycle trail, and the presence of ‘Smash Palace,’ there is now significantly more local traffic. Residents feel it is only a matter of time before a turning vehicle is hit from behind, leading to a serious accident and further road closures.”

Mayor Kirton is calling on NZTA to install temporary signage reducing the speed limit from 100km/h to 70km/h until SH1 reopens in approximately six weeks.

NZTA Principal Advisor for Communications and Engagement, Jane Thompson, acknowledged that several people have called for lower speeds on SH4 during its use as the SH1 detour.

“A risk assessment was completed before the SH1 closure, which did not identify a need for speed reductions, except outside Ohakune, where the limit was lowered from 70 to 50km/h,” she said.

“The assessment also found that the detour does not meet any of the criteria under the new legislation for setting temporary speed limits. However, NZTA is closely monitoring the detour, including regular on-road assessments, to determine if the higher traffic volumes might warrant a reassessment.”

Thompson added that NZ Police have confirmed they do not have concerns regarding the detour at this time.

“While congestion has frustrated some motorists, speeds on the SH49/4/47/41 detour route have been averaging between 80-85km/h. We anticipate traffic volumes will begin to ease after Waitangi weekend,” she said.

Mayor Kirton reiterated that if speed restrictions are not possible, NZTA should at least install temporary digital signage warning drivers about the hazard area and urging extreme caution.

