Motorists Heading To Waitangi Urged To Drive With Care

Northland Police are calling on all motorists to prioritise safety ahead of Waitangi Day commemorations.

In the lead up to Thursday 6 February, Police have been out and about in the community actively ensuring motorists are doing their part in keeping our roads safe.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, says road users can expect to see our patrols anywhere and at any time to deter everyone from any risky behaviours.

“There are no excuses for any unsafe behaviours on our roads. We want everyone to enjoy the Waitangi celebrations while considering their own safety – and that of others.

“Speeding won’t be tolerated and any excess speeds will be ticketed as required.

“The community can expect to be stopped and tested for impairment at any time. Nobody wants to share the road with someone who is unable to focus clearly.”

Inspector Fitchett says there are already some road closures in place, including:

• Te Karuwha Parade, corner of Puketona Road, SH11 to Tau Henare Drive

• Te Kemara Road, former of Puketona Road, SH11 to Te Karuwha Parade

• Tau Henare Drive, intersection of Baylys Road and Haruru Falls Road

• Haruru Falls Road, off Puketona Road, SH11

“We are also asking people to be mindful of where they are parking and to take others into consideration.

“We simply want everyone to drive with care, stay patient in the event there are roadworks or detours along your journey, and keep alert on our roads.”

For more information on how to get to Waitangi and where to park, got to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Council/Latest-news/news-items/2025/january/on-the-right-road-for-waitangi-celebrations

