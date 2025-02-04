Otaika Homicide: Man Charged As Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle Of Interest

A man has been charged with murder over a Maungatapere teenager’s death in Otaika last week.

Several search warrants have been carried out over recent days in the homicide investigation into the death of 18-year-old Kyle Jenkins.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of Whangārei CIB, says a person of interest was being spoken to as of late yesterday.

Enquiries have culminated in a 20-year-old man being charged in the early hours of the morning.

“This man been charged with Kyle’s murder and will be appearing in the Whangārei District Court today,” he says.

“This is a significant development in our investigation which has progressed rapidly in recent days, along with information that has been coming from public appeals.”

Kyle’s family has been advised of an arrest being made.

“Our thoughts are with his family, as they continue to grieve the loss of a son and prepare for his funeral today,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

POLICE SEEK SIGHTINGS OF VEHICLE The investigation team is seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation.

That vehicle is a red Daihatsu. It has since been recovered by Police through the course of the investigation.

It is distinctive, with faded red panels on the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police are revising the window of interest to investigators.

“We need to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in the Otaika Valley Road and Mangakahia Road areas on Tuesday 28 January, between 8.15pm and 9.15pm,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

“If you have dashcam footage, or can assist with the movements of this vehicle, please contact us.”

The public should expect to see Police deployed back into the area later today.

It will have been a week since Kyle was allegedly murdered.

“Police will be conducting checkpoints in the Otaika Valley Road area tonight, as well as an area canvass as part of our appeal,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

An online portal has been set up for any footage or photographs to be uploaded.

Please go to https://distant.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with further information should call Police on 105 and reference the file number 250129/0335.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

