Fatal Crash: Inglewood
Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Inglewood this morning.
The crash involving a
pedestrian and a vehicle was reported just after
8am.
Sadly, the pedestrian died at the
scene.
The road has since reopened.
Inquiries to
determine the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
