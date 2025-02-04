Waikato District Council Welcomes New Chief Executive Craig Hobbs

The Waikato District Council officially welcomed new Chief Executive, Craig Hobbs, with a poowhiri and warm council welcome held at its Ngaaruawaahia council chambers yesterday (Monday 3 February). The event, attended by more than 100 people with representatives from councils across the region, iwi, business, community leaders and our local Turangawaewae marae. Mr Hobbs’ own personal guests included his lovely wife Lucy, children and first grandchild. Many of his work colleagues and personal guests also travelled to Ngaaruawaahia to support him as we marked the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation.

The welcome poowhiri began with a moving karanga and waiata, reflecting the rich cultural connection between Tainui and Waikato District Council. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration and partnership as the council moves forward under Mr Hobbs’ leadership.

Mayor Jacqui Church expressed her enthusiasm about Mr Hobbs’ appointment, saying she was excited to welcome Mr Hobbs as “a leader who is respectful, collaborative, dynamic and looking for the future. It’s an exciting day as we welcome Craig into the mighty Waikato to bring his perspective, experience and energy to our vibrant district.”

Mr Hobbs brings decades of experience working in local government and executive roles including as CEO of Paralympics NZ, CEO of the National Maritime Museum, CE of South Waikato District Council, and most recently as a member of the executive leadership team and director of regulatory services at Auckland Council.

In his introductory address in the poowhiri, Mr Hobbs said, “I’ve got a lot to learn about Waikato District Council, about Waikato Tainui and local iwi, my guarantee to you is that I will be on that journey and walk alongside you. I am very collaborative, and I like working in partnership with to build on the great things that the Waikato District Council team; staff, Mayor and councillors have been working on.”

The poowhiri provided opportunity for esteemed guests from across the region to affirm the shared commitment between council, iwi, other government agencies, Police and the diverse communities of the district towards sustainable development and vital services in this rapidly growing area. A key area of focus for both Mayor Jacqui and Mr Hobbs is the smooth and effective transition this operational leadership change encompasses.

Paying tribute to outgoing CE, Gavin Ion, for his 20 years’ service as Chief Executive Mr Hobbs said, “I promise I won’t break your legacy, and we will carry on and grow.” Gavin will stay on at council until June to complete the Local Waters Done Well project; a testament to his passion and dedication to serving our district and communities.

The Waikato District Council looks forward to Mr Hobbs’ leadership as it addresses key priorities, including its nine year LTP, infrastructure development, Local Waters Done Well project and fostering liveable, thriving and connected communities across the district.

