Man Critically Injured In Birkenhead

Police are responding to a serious assault in Birkenhead this afternoon.

Just after 2pm, a man was located with injuries on Birkenhead Avenue by a member of the public.

Waitematā Field Crime Manager, acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says an investigation is now underway to determine what has occurred.

“At this early stage we believe the man has sustained stab wounds and he has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,” he says.

Police would like to hear from the public who may have seen an incident unfold this afternoon.

“Anyone who may have witnessed something taking place at an address or on the street should contact us,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with information about a vehicle seen fleeing the scene a short time afterward.”

Police have closed part of Birkenhead Avenue, near the intersection with Onewa Road.

A scene examination will take place this afternoon as part of the investigation, acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages in determing exactly what has taken place in Birkenhead this afternoon.

“The public will see an increased presence of our staff in the area, and we appreciate the public’s understanding while our staff carry out their work at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 using the reference number P061509544.

