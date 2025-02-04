Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests Made In Relation To Ōpōtiki Homicide

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men have been arrested in relation to the death of a man on Church Street, Ōpōtiki on Saturday morning.

Yesterday evening, a 31-year-old patched Mongrel mob member was arrested and charged with murder. He appeared in court this morning and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Tauranga District Court on 26 February.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on Sunday afternoon. He has been charged with assault and is due to reappear in the Whakatane District Court on 12 February.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

Additional Police resources from the wider Bay of Plenty District have been in Ōpōtiki since Saturday morning assisting with inquiries and providing reassurance to the public.

