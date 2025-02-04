Man Faces Charges Over Series Of Thefts

Police have put a halt on an alleged crime spree in east Auckland, valued in the thousands.

On Monday afternoon, Police caught up with the offender in the Botany area and have so far laid 15 charges.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, Counties Manukau East Intelligence Manager, says it is estimated more than $10,000 in property had been stolen.

“We have been aware of a vehicle of interest that had allegedly committed petrol drive-offs late last year and into January,” he says.

“There have been reports in recent weeks of work vehicles being targeted in the East Tamaki area.”

Senior Sergeant Cornish says handbags, wallets, tools, and camera gear had allegedly been stolen from vehicles.

At this stage Police believe seven people have fallen victim to the man, with at least four petrol-drive offs allegedly committed.

“Yesterday afternoon, a victim quickly contacted 111 and provided us information about a vehicle an offender was leaving the East Tamaki area in,” Senior Sergeant Cornish says.

“A number of units deployed to the Botany area, including the Police Eagle helicopter, and the vehicle was stopped on Te Irirangi Drive.”

A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces numerous charges in the Manukau District Court.

Those charges include theft ex-car, theft and fraud offences relating to stolen credit cards.

He was appearing the Manukau District Court today.

Senior Sergeant Cornish says further charges cannot be ruled out as enquiries continue.

“This is a great outcome, and it sends a message to those who are continuing to commit offending – it’s only a matter of time before we are catching up with you.”

