Wellington: Still A Fabulous Place To Be (But We’ve Got Work To Do)

Wellington remains a fabulous place to live, with 70 percent of residents rating it highly in the latest quality of life survey despite the challenges posed by broader social and economic pressures.

Key findings from the two-yearly Quality of Life survey include:

81 percent of Wellingtonians enjoy a good quality of life

Around 80 percent feel accepted and comfortable expressing their identities and participating in cultural activities.

Around 75 percent are happy with their housing situation and their neighbourhood

Around 70 percent report ‘good’ health and well-being

68 percent feel financially secure enough to pay unexpected bills

61 percent are satisfied with their work-life balance

48 percent use public transport weekly

Mirroring a nationwide trend, almost half of Wellingtonians consider housing affordability to be a problem.

Despite a majority reporting good health, 20 percent of Wellingtonians experienced delays in getting health advice and treatment – a problem seen in other New Zealand cities.

While nighttime safety in Wellington’s CBD remains stable, daytime safety perceptions have declined. And while 60 percent of Wellingtonians understand the climate change risks, only 40-50 percent feel prepared for the associated risks such as flooding and drought.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the survey results give a clear picture of where Pōneke is doing well but also identify challenges that reflect broader social and economic pressures.

“It’s heartening to know that so many Wellingtonians feel positive about their quality of life. But we can’t ignore the challenges that some in our community are facing.

“It’s important to note that we are a city in transition, rebuilding important icons and creating people-focussed streets. Naturally that will impact on how someone is feeling about their city.

“We will use this data to guide our priorities and remain committed to tackling housing affordability, further improving community safety and health access, and addressing climate change to ensure Wellington remains a vibrant, inclusive and thriving city.”

The 2024 Quality of Life survey, a partnership of nine New Zealand councils (Wellington, Porirua, Hutt City, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga and Waikato Regional Council), polled nearly 7000 residents aged 18 and over about their perceptions of quality of life.

The survey, conducted between 23 April and 1 August 2024, looked at Housing, Transport, Health & Wellbeing, Local Issues, Cultural, Community and Societal networks, Climate Change, Employment, and Council processes.

