Kāinga Ora Refocusing On Its Core Mission

Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities is refocusing on its core mission of providing and managing quality social housing for New Zealanders in need.

“Our focus as a key contributor to New Zealand’s social housing eco-system is on providing safe, warm, dry homes for those in need and acting as a good, supportive landlord to tenants and communities, while ensuring the agency’s long-term financial sustainability,’’ says Board Chair Simon Moutter.

“Kāinga Ora is the largest social housing landlord in the country, and it is important we look after our homes and tenants and serve our communities well. We are looking forward to working alongside other Community Housing Providers to ensure that New Zealanders in need get stable and supportive housing.

“Our new plan for Kainga Ora, which the government has approved, outlines a clear path forward for the agency as a responsible social housing landlord who is fair but firm, and invests in the state housing stock in a financially sustainable way,’’ Mr Moutter says.

Over the two years to 30 June 2026, Kāinga Ora will be adding 2650 new homes to the state housing stock, as well as renewing almost 3000 homes.

“Because of New Zealand’s long history of providing social housing, many of our state homes are old and getting to their end of their life. It is important that we invest in renewing these homes so we can continue the legacy of providing good quality state housing,’’ Mr Moutter says.

The key elements of the new plan for Kāinga Ora are:

• A renewed focus on core mission: Over time, Kāinga Ora will narrow its focus on providing and managing social housing in a financially sustainable way.

• Improved tenancy management: Changes are being made to tenancy management and more use is being made of the Residential Tenancies Act to ensure better outcomes for both tenants and communities. A key part of this will be ensuring tenants are in the right type of home at the right time, with the right support in place.

• Improved housing portfolio and build management: We are changing our maintenance strategies to ensure we look after our existing homes while also investing in the progressive renewal of our older homes. Build costs will be reduced so they are more in line with the market.

• Improved organisational performance, with a focus on cost effectiveness: Changes are being made to right size the organisation and ensure value for money.

• Improved financial sustainability: As key cost-saving initiatives are embedded, Kāinga Ora’s financial sustainability will significantly improve.

