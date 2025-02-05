Road Closure, SH39, Ngāhinapōuri - Waikato
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 39 is closed following a crash near
Ngāhinapōuri.
Emergency services attended the crash
involving three vehicles, reported at around 2.20am.
Critical injuries are reported.
Serious Crash Unit are
conducting a scene examination.
The road is closed and
diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
