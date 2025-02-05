Fatality Following Crash On 28 January, Te Poi
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 29, Te Poi on Tuesday 28 January.
The
person was transported to hospital with critical injuries
following the single vehicle crash.
As a result of the
injuries sustained, the person passed away in hospital last
night.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more