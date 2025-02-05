Fatality Following Crash On 28 January, Te Poi

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 29, Te Poi on Tuesday 28 January.

The person was transported to hospital with critical injuries following the single vehicle crash.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the person passed away in hospital last night.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

