Police Continue Investigation Into Birkenhead Incident

An investigation into the wounding of a man in Birkenhead on Tuesday afternoon will continue today.

A man suffered multiple stab wounds outside an address on Birkenhead Avenue at around 2pm.

North Shore Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar says the victim underwent surgery at Auckland City Hospital last night.

“The victim is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital, and we will be looking to speak with him in the coming days as we continue our enquiries.”

Police will be visible again in the Birkenhead community today with an area canvas as part of the investigation.

“From what we have established so far in our enquiries, we do not believe this is a random incident,” Inspector Sagar says. “We are continuing to make enquiries into information about a vehicle that left the area, but at this point we do not have further information to release.”

Police acknowledge the Birkenhead community, with many people coming forward to assist the investigation.

“We have had good support from the neighbourhood, and this information is assisting us in progressing the investigation,” Inspector Sagar says.

“I know when these events take place in our communities that this can be unsettling, but we believe it is an isolated event and Police are continuing to work hard to identify and hold this offender to account.”

Police welcome further information to assist with the investigation.

Anyone that can assist enquiries can update Police online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250204/5489.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

