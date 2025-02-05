Name Release: Fatal Crash Acacia Bay, Taupō
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the two people who
died following a crash in Acacia Bay, Taupō on Friday 17
January.
They were Purity Anne Te Pairi and Tamatoa
Kimi, both aged 19, from Taupo.
Our thoughts are with
the whānau of those involved.
Inquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more