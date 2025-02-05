Name Release: Fatal Crash Acacia Bay, Taupō

Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a crash in Acacia Bay, Taupō on Friday 17 January.

They were Purity Anne Te Pairi and Tamatoa Kimi, both aged 19, from Taupo.

Our thoughts are with the whānau of those involved.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

