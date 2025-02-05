Tākina Named Runner-up In International Architecture Awards

Tākina – Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre (Exterior credit Jason Mann)

Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre has been internationally recognised with a highly respectable runner-up spot in the World-Architects ‘Building of the Year’ awards.

From 40 buildings from dozens of countries around the world, Tākina, the only building in New Zealand to make the shortlist, received 21 percent of the over 3,500 public votes to take out an honourable second place.

Designed by Studio Pacific Architecture, Tākina was built in a way that reduces negative impacts on the environment. The iconic design draws inspiration from Tākina’s maritime location and Wellington’s dramatic weather patterns and landforms. Te Upoko o Te Ika – the head of the great fish of Maui – is also represented within the architecture.

Studio Pacific Architecture Project Lead Daryl Calder says they are immensely proud to see Tākina recognised on an international stage in the World-Architects ‘Building of the Year’ poll.

"This recognition highlights the innovative design and the collaborative effort that brought Tākina to life, creating a landmark building that reflects Wellington's creative spirit, forward-thinking vision,and the deep connection to place enriched by the cultural narratives and guidance of mana whenua."

Studio Pacific Architecture Project Director Stephen McDougall adds that Tākina’s design is a reflection of Wellington itself – practical, innovative, and deeply connected to its surroundings.

“Tākina’s carefully considered sustainability features and use of materials demonstrate a commitment to creating a building that not only serves its purpose but enhances the cityscape. We are grateful for the trust that Wellington City Council and Willis Bond placed in Studio Pacific Architecture, and for the collaborative effort that brought this project to life.

“It’s a great privilege to have led the design of this project, helping to create a versatile building capable of hosting international conferences and exhibitions, positioning Wellington as a leading destination for global events.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says: “We are absolutely thrilled that Tākina has been named runner-up at the World Architects ‘Building of the Year’ awards. This is a significant achievement for our city and our architectural community.

“This iconic structure will undoubtedly serve as a landmark for our city, continuing to attract visitors and exhibitions from all around the world.”

Following its feature as ‘Building of the Week’ by World-Architects late last year, Tākina was included in the shortlist for ‘Building of the Year’, which was then open for public voting.

Commercial development manager David Perks says Tākina has already made a big difference to Wellington as a destination for conferences.

“The centre is generating more than 80,000 additional visitor nights per year and additional spend in the city of over $40 million.

“The organisations, academics and businesses that are hosting conferences love Tākina as the place to tell their story to the world from Wellington, and as a place to welcome people from around the world to their conversations.

“Repeated feedback is that, unlike other convention centres, Tākina is a place that the public enjoy too, and our conference delegates enjoy what the vitality of the exhibitions, Visitor Information Centre, and Zephyr Café bring to their experience.”

The Nokha Village Community Centre in the Indian state of Rajasthan received the most votes in the poll. Designed by Mumbai's Sanjay Puri Architects, the rural building near the village of Nokha consists of a library and community space serving people in Nokha and nearby villages.

Visit World-Architects.Com to view all the results and other buildings nominated for this award.

