Name Release: Fatal Crash, Flaxmere

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died following a crash on Chatham Road, Flaxmere on Thursday 30 January.

She was 11-year-old Emma Jane Kupa of Flaxmere.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

A 34-year-old female is set to reappear in the Hastings District Court on 18 February, facing a charge of operating a vehicle carelessly and breath alcohol level over 400.

Police are not ruling out further charges in relation to the crash.

