Right Place, Right Time For Waitangi Rescue

It was a case of right place, right time for the Police Maritime Unit after rescuing two teenagers struggling to keep afloat in the water off Waitangi Wharf.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, the Police Maritime Unit were returning to the wharf when they noticed two heads bobbing in the water.

Sergeant Jesse Jenden says the pair were with a group of others jumping into the water when they got out of their depth and found themselves struggling against the strong current.

“They were being swept out in the strong current and were near the 5-knot marker, about 300 metres from the wharf.

“They were with about 20 kids on the wharf but none of them had noticed they had been swept away.

“It was obvious they were struggling.”

Sergeant Jenden says when they pulled up alongside the two girls and offered help they quickly accepted and were helped onboard.

“Another few minutes and it could have been a different result.

“Both were fully clothed and wearing crocs, which would also have restricted their ability to swim.

“I guess it was a case of being in the right place at the right time, and I’m glad we were there to help.”

