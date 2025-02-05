Kāpiti Run For Youth Launches New Fundraising Platform

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth launches new platform as it activates its annual fundraising campaign on Sunday 23rd March 2025!

Kāpiti Run for Youth is a lively, family-friendly event focused on fostering community spirit and supporting organisations that encourage and uplift local young people. “We have been raising funds for rangatahi in Kāpiti since 2011, and in 2025 we are excited to share that our website has undergone a refresh,” says Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius. “We chose the platform powered by Raisley as it offered top-notch tech for charities to create diverse and professional fundraising campaigns.”

Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO supports the change as it offers an easy way to sign up as an individual or join a team to participate in Kāpiti Run for Youth. “We are confident the new platform will delight participants and sponsors with how easy it is to use. I also acknowledge the work of the Web Genius team who have spent the last couple of months building and testing the website ready for launch.”

The campaign Manager, Helene Judge, is back after helping to raise a record amount in 2024, $30,836, and she has worked closely with the Web Genius team to prepare for the launch of the new website. Helene says, “it’s important to choose your own adventure – a 6km or 12km walk or run along the beautiful Kāpiti coastline. Whether it's a leisurely stroll or a mad dash to be the first across the finish, you choose the event that suits you best, and which of our amazing fundraising partners you're going to raise funds for.”

There is no entry fee to participate as we use a sponsorship model and encourage everyone participating to raise $20 or more. We keep entrants motivated along the way as they prepare for the event, and the new platform makes it easy to share your profile with whānau, friends and work mates to sponsor your efforts.

There are 13 incredible fundraising partners to choose to support and raise funds for. We are very proud of our fundraising partners and the work they do to uplift the youth of Kāpiti. Each partner brings something unique to the table, from providing essential resources and mentorship to creating spaces where young people can thrive. Our partners are creating a brighter tomorrow for the young people of Kāpiti.

2025 Fundraising Partners: Birthright Kāpiti, Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Ōtaki College, Paraparaumu College, Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti.

Our fundraising model is focused on returning as much money as we can on an annual basis. All funds raised are split 70-30, meaning, 70% is paid to the Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained to go towards the costs of running the event.

The 2025 Business Sponsorship campaign is also open with options including: Platinum $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250 or Bronze $125. In 2024, 70 local business sponsors supported the campaign raising an amazing amount of $20,000”. Become a Business Sponsor https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/sponsors

Thank you to the ongoing generosity of our in kind event sponsors: 24/7 Fitness, Beach FM, Captured By Friday Photography, Coffee to Die For, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, NZME, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti, Speedy Signs Kāpiti-Porirua, Wellington Water Filters & Kāpiti Pure Water and Founder, Web Genius.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable event that is all about supporting each other and having fun, rain or shine. Join your community for a feel-good morning on the beach – your fundraising makes a real difference in the lives of our young people! https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/signup

