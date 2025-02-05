Woman Found Injured In Christchurch Park

Christchurch Police investigating a serious assault in the city are seeking help from the public.

The female victim was found seriously injured at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Road about 9:20am today.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A scene examination of the area is underway.

As part of our inquiries, Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information that would help us determine what happened.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 250205/8067.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

