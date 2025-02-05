Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Found Injured In Christchurch Park

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police investigating a serious assault in the city are seeking help from the public.

The female victim was found seriously injured at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Road about 9:20am today.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A scene examination of the area is underway.

As part of our inquiries, Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information that would help us determine what happened.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 250205/8067.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 