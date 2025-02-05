Update On Police Operation In Waterview
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A Police operation in Waterview is continuing this
afternoon.
The area around Tutuki Street is currently
cordoned off and contained.
Police have been trying to
engage with an occupant of an address on Tutuki
Street.
While the Police operation is still ongoing,
there is currently no wider risk to the
public.
Further updates will be provided as
available.
