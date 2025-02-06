Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Officer Injured, Huntly

Thursday, 6 February 2025, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police officer has been injured in an incident at 8pm last night in Huntly.

The officer, who was conducting enquiries at an address in Huntly on an unrelated matter, had stepped out of their patrol car when another vehicle drove toward them, colliding with the patrol vehicle and the officer.

The offending driver fled but was located and arrested.

The officer was transported to Waikato Hospital, assessed and treated for a moderate injury and discharged. They are expected to make a full recovery and are being provided with support through the process.

The offender, a 47-year-old man, was taken into custody and is due to appear to Hamilton District Court today facing charges in relation to this incident.

