Serious Crash, Chivalry Rd, Glenfield
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 10:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a
serious crash on Chivalry Rd, Glenfield, where a cyclist has
struck a stationary vehicle.
Police were called about
9.30am.
The cyclist is reported to be in critical
condition.
The road is closed, with diversions in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
