Serious Crash, Chivalry Rd, Glenfield

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Chivalry Rd, Glenfield, where a cyclist has struck a stationary vehicle.

Police were called about 9.30am.

The cyclist is reported to be in critical condition.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

