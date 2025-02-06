Serious Crash, Helena Bay - Northland
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a car and a pedestrian on Kaiikanui Rd, Helena
Bay.
Police were called about 11.15pm.
The road
will be closed while emergency services work at the
scene.
Please avoid the area, if
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more