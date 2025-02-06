Great South Road Blocked Following Crash - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 6 February 2025, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Great South Road is currently blocked near Mcannalley
Street following a crash.
The single-vehicle crash was
reported just before 5pm.
The vehicle has collided
with a power pole, causing power lines to fall.
No
injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more