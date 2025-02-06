Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested In Relation To Wainuiomata Assault

Thursday, 6 February 2025, 10:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following the assault in Wainuiomata last night, which left a man with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear in Lower Hutt District Court tomorrow.

The vehicle he was driving has been seized and will be forensically examined.

Our enquiries have established that the incident occurred after an alleged road rage incident, which is believed to have occurred on Wainuiomata Road, between Rata Street and The Strand.

Police are still looking to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident or those involved.

In particular, we would like to speak to the occupants of a light-coloured Toyota Corolla, who may have recorded the incident on a phone, and the occupants of another vehicle who stopped and attempted to calm those involved in the incident.

The alleged assault took place in a supermarket car park, with the store open at the time and shoppers about, so we are confident there are other people who witnessed what occurred and may be able to help our enquiries.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250205/0193.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

