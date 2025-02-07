Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Incidents On South-Western Motorway And Southern Motorway

Friday, 7 February 2025, 8:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Motorists on Auckland's South Western and Southern Motorway network may experience delays this morning, after two fatal incidents on the network in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services attended an incident on South Western Motorway, Mount Roskil reported at around 1am. A person had entered the motorway on foot and had been struck by a vehicle. The person died at the scene, no other injuries are reported. Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Emergency services attended a crash involving a single vehicle on Southern Motorway, Otara, reported at around 2.20am. One person died at the scene, two people were transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and two other people were transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

