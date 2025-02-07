Search For Man Missing In River, Mt Aspiring National Park

Police Search and Rescue are searching this morning for a man missing in a river in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5pm yesterday that a man had fallen from a rock into the river and had failed to resurface.

A search team immediately deployed to the area however he was unable to be located.

The search resumed this morning about 8am.

Any further information will be released as it becomes available.

