Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search For Man Missing In River, Mt Aspiring National Park

Friday, 7 February 2025, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Search and Rescue are searching this morning for a man missing in a river in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5pm yesterday that a man had fallen from a rock into the river and had failed to resurface.

A search team immediately deployed to the area however he was unable to be located.

The search resumed this morning about 8am.

Any further information will be released as it becomes available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 