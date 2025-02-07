Police Seek Motorists And Footage To SH20 Fatality

Police are appealing for motorists to come forward following a fatality on the South-Western motorway this morning.

A man died on a section of State Highway 20 near Mt Roskill after entering live lanes on the motorway network.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, of Auckland City CIB, says the pedestrian was struck by at least three vehicles.

“From our enquiries so far, we have established the man entered the northbound on-ramp at Dominion Road at around 1.30am,” she says.

“None of the vehicles stopped at the time.

“Police are asking these motorists to contact us as they are an important part of us establishing the circumstances of this tragic event.”

A scene examination was carried out on a section of State Highway 20 in the early hours of the morning, with those closures having since been lifted.

“An investigation is now underway and it’s important those motorists do the right thing and come forward,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bostock says.

Police are seeking witnesses in the area to come forward that were travelling through the area on State Highway 20, between 1.30am and 2am, to come forward.

“We know there were a number of vehicles passing through, so we’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 or attend their local Police station using the reference number 250207/4077.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

