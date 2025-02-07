Petition Seeks Mandatory FASD Warning Signs In Liquor Stores

Every day, babies in New Zealand are born with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD)—a preventable condition that impacts lives forever. A new petition is calling for bold action to stop this crisis where it starts: liquor store entrances.

Christopher Ingram, a retired dentist from Tauranga, has petitioned the government to make ‘Pregnant? Don’t drink’ warning signs mandatory at the entrances and inside bottle stores as a low-cost way to alert pregnant women to the risks of consuming alcohol during pregnancy.

"I’ve spoken with many people who have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of FASD,” said Ingram, who was inspired by a family friend’s experience. “A simple sign could be the difference between awareness and lifelong consequences.”

Mr Ingram has even had backup from liquor store owners. One, a father of four sons, said if he had the signs Mr Ingram could put them up in his store right away, and another, whose wife was a medical professional, said he'd also support having signage in his store.

Mr Ingram’s petition has garnered over 1,000 signatures and will be officially presented to Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford on Monday, 10 February, at 12:30pm at his electorate office (3/9 Domain Road, Papamoa). Advocates and supporters of FASD awareness are expected to attend in support of the handover.

Regulations requiring warning labels on packaged alcohol products only became law in 2023 after 25 years of advocacy. Mr Ingram's petition seeks to extend that initiative, ensuring warnings are visible at the point of sale.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Outgoing Health Minister Dr Shane Reti previously emphasised the importance of tackling FASD, citing it as one of his key achievements. In 2024, Dr Reti introduced significant initiatives to raise awareness after two major New Zealand studies highlighted the enormous personal and societal costs of the disorder (links below).

"FASD-CAN supports this petition and hopes these warning signs become mandatory," says FASD-CAN CEO Stephanie James Sadler. "We hope the new Minister of Health, Simeon Brown, will continue to prioritise FASD awareness and this initiative is a step in the right direction."

Supporters are encouraged to sign the petition and help push for stronger preventative measures to protect future generations.

Please click here to view and sign the petition: https://petitions.parliament.nz/1d2a1901-90d2-4506-149f-08dccae2e66c

Key points:

Petition to be presented to BOP MP Tom Rutherford on 10 February, 12:30pm at his electorate office (3/9 Domain Road, Papamoa).

NZIER study – costs of FASD represent more than half of all alcohol harm.

Massey University study – FASD has the highest impact regarding alcohol harm to others – much higher than car crashes or violence.

Dr Shane Reti’s announcement in September on FASD initiatives can be read here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/greater-investment-fasd-support-and-prevention

FASD facts

The Ministry of Health estimates FASD to affect about 3-5% of our population or between 1800 and 3000 babies born a year. One of the FASD Action Plan initiatives is a long-overdue prevalence study in Aotearoa NZ.

An estimated 60,000 individuals under the age of 18 are currently living with FASD in Aotearoa NZ.

Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for healthy life outcomes, yet accessing diagnosis can be challenging and costly – up to $9,000.

About FASD-CAN (FASD Care Action Network)

FASD-CAN Inc (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder – Care Action Network) is the lead NGO in Aotearoa New Zealand addressing FASD. The organisation advocates for better services and increased awareness in the community to improve the lives of individuals with FASD, their caregivers and whānau. They provide resources, training and advice to frontline professionals including clinicians, social workers, care institutions and educators, as well as government agencies such as police, justice and Oranga Tamariki.

© Scoop Media

