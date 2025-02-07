Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Motorcycle Sessions In Porirua You Don’t Want To Miss

Friday, 7 February 2025, 11:32 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Dave Moss' sessions are always hands-on. (Photo/Supplied)

All keen motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, pay attention because the legendary Dave Moss is about to hit town.

Dave, an expert on motorcycle tuning and suspension, will be in Porirua this month to help you increase your safety on the ride. He has been on a mission for nearly 15 years, not just in New Zealand but all over the world, to teach people how to understand their bikes and set them up to meet their own physical needs while maximizing their safety on the road.

Dave’s sessions, to be held on 11 and 16 February at Te Rauparaha Arena, will be two safety tuning presentations, a two-hour, hands-on suspension workshop, and a three-hour suspension tuning session.

Porirua road safety coordinator Paulette Pavelich says it’s amazing to have a motorcyclist of Dave’s reputation and renown in Porirua.

"There’s so much that people will take away from their interactions with Dave - being safer on the road with an expertly-tuned motorcycle, with straightforward and honest feedback that can only improve where you are with your bike," she says.

The events are a mix of free and paid, so check Eventfinda to check times and cost:

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/.../motorcycle.../porirua-mana

© Scoop Media

