Name Release - Workplace Incident, Patoka
Friday, 7 February 2025, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who
died in a workplace incident in Patoka on Tuesday 4
February.
He was Malcolm Douglas MacDonald,
81, of Camberley.
Our thoughts are with his family and
friends at this difficult time.
His death has been
referred to WorkSafe and the
Coroner.
