SH25 Closed Following Crash, Kereta, Thames - Waikato
Friday, 7 February 2025, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 25, the Thames Coast Road is closed near
Kereta while emergency services attend a crash reported at
12.45pm.
Initial indications are that there have been
serious injuries in the crash involving a vehicle and a
motorcycle.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect
delays.
