Seventy-three Graduate In First Police Wing For 2025

Leadership Award winner Constable Aleksandar Banjac waits to give his speech on graduation day. (Photo/Supplied)

Commissioner Richard Chambers, the Minister of Police, Hon Mark Mitchell, Associate Minister of Police Casey Costello and Wing Patron, Glenn Dunbier ONZM congratulated the 73 graduating constables from wing 381 today. Families and friends joined the newly attested constables at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this morning to watch them parade out from their initial police training course.

Constable Brent Edwards, Ngāti Awa, recipient of the Minister’s Award for top recruit of the wing, who was previously a police officer is pleased to be back on the front line; “I missed the job and the sense of satisfaction you get from helping people and holding offenders to account. There is no other job like it. But the main reason I’ve returned is the people, the organisation is full of good people, who are doing things for the right reasons. It is great to be part of it again.”

The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and the Patron’s award was awarded to Constable Aleksandar Banjac. “This recognition is not a reflection of my individual efforts, but a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire wing. This award is a shared achievement, and I accept it with deep respect and gratitude to my peers for the nominations. I would like to thank everyone involved with their continued support in this journey.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

All Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Brent Edwards, Ngāti Awa, posted to Tasman District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership and the Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student: Constable Aleksandar Banjac , posted to Auckland City District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Lucas Lowe posted to Bay of Plenty District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Eli Marsters, Ngāti Whanaunga, posted to Bay of Plenty District. Firearms Award: Constable Michael Tooley, posted to Wellington District.

Deployment:

The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts on Monday 17 February 2025 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables. Northland 6, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 23 and broken down as follows: Auckland - 5, Waitematā - 5, Counties Manukau - 13, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 8, Eastern - 9, Central - 3, Wellington - 9, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 4, Southern - 5.

Demographics:

23.3 percent are female, 76.7 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 58.9 percent of the wing, with Māori 16.4 percent, Pasifika 8.2 percent, Asian 11.0 percent, LAAM 1.4 percent and Other is 4.1 percent.

381 Wing Patron:

Former Deputy Commissioner Dunbier joined Police in 1985. He has worked across frontline, investigative, covert policing, and numerous leadership roles. He was appointed Area Commander for Eastern Waikato in 2006, District Commander for Bay of Plenty in 2010, then promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2014. He served as lead police liaison officer in Turkey, coordinating the tri-lateral Australia – New Zealand – Turkey commemorations for the Anzac centenary of Gallipoli in 2015.

Following a three-year secondment to the Australian Department of Defence in 2017, he became deputy commissioner of operations in early 2020, with responsibility for more than 10,000 New Zealand Police staff. Dunbier led the police response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included the policing of lockdown restrictions, staffing and managing the managed isolation and quarantine facilities across the country and operating the alert level boundary checkpoints. In 2022, he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to New Zealand Police and the community. Glenn retired from New Zealand Police in 2023. He now volunteers with two organisations – one dedicated to combatting food poverty/food waste and the other caring for the aged, as well as participating on boards and committees.

© Scoop Media

