Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Update

Reduced rainfall across the Tasman District has meant current water shortage direction orders remain in place, while consent holders unaffiliated with the Waimea Community Dam are on notice for possible restrictions should dry weather continue over the next week.

Moutere Eastern and Coastal Zone Step 1 (20 % Cut) continues to apply from Monday 10 February, 2025.

Step 1 will also come into effect for the Motupiko and Rainy water management zones. This is due to the rapid drop in river flows over the past week.

It is important Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restrictions thresholds.

There are no additional restrictions in place for Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent.

Groundwater, river flows and soil moisture are currently at adequate levels across the district, thanks to small and variable amounts of rain across the district over last week.

All Golden Bay rivers are above the triggers and the Cobb dam has been generating, helping the flows in the Tākaka river and at Te Waikoropupū Springs (flow at 9760 l/s).

The driest area was Upper Motueka, with Motupiko getting 8.5 mm, Tadmor 8.5 mm and Tapawera 3.5 mm.

Last week’s rain helped the Motupiko River flow rise to 750 litres per second (l/s) but has since dropped quickly to 265 l/s.

With the Step 1 trigger for the Motupiko and Rainy zones at 250 l/s and only small amounts of rain expected in the next week, it was decided to implement Step 1 from next week.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Lower Wai-iti River flow is just over 630 l/s with the Wai-iti Dam currently 68.2 % full

The Deep Moutere Eastern Zone has declined from last week (34.25 m) though there was a small rise after that but now has dropped below its 35 m trigger level to 34.05 m.

The Waimea Dam continues to provide assistance with river flows, from 950 l/s below the Dam, to 3810 l/s at Wairoa (Irvines) and an unmodified flow of 3621 l/s. The Wairoa River flow at Irvines will continue to decline and restrictions for Unaffiliated users would apply should the river flow reach 2750 l/s - this may occur in the next week if we have no rain.

Soil moisture in Tākaka has now dropped below field capacity but above the stress point whereas Waimea soil moisture is now below its stress point.

The forecast only shows minor rain in the next week. Any continuation of drier weather will not affect urban water users or dam-affiliated consent holders due to the Waimea Community Dam supplementing the river flow.

These decisions will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, provisionally scheduled for 11 February 2025.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

© Scoop Media

