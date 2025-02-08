Fatal Water Incident, Rakaia River
A woman has died following a water incident at the Rakaia river mouth this afternoon.
Around 1pm emergency services responded to the south side of the Rakaia River mouth, following reports a group had become stuck in the river after attempting to cross on quad bikes.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and Hato Hone St John responded, with the assistance of a member of the public in a private vessel.
Of the six people recovered, one person was located deceased and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.