Fatal Water Incident, Rakaia River

A woman has died following a water incident at the Rakaia river mouth this afternoon.

Around 1pm emergency services responded to the south side of the Rakaia River mouth, following reports a group had become stuck in the river after attempting to cross on quad bikes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police, and Hato Hone St John responded, with the assistance of a member of the public in a private vessel.

Of the six people recovered, one person was located deceased and one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

