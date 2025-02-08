Fatality, Maketu
Saturday, 8 February 2025, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died on the northern end of Maketu Beach
this afternoon.
Emergency services were advised just
after 4pm today that an unresponsive male had washed up on
the shoreline.
Despite immediate medical attention, he
was sadly unable to be revived.
The man’s death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
