Fatal Crash: Oregan Road, Ngāhinapōuri

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Ngāhinapōuri this evening.

The single vehicle crash on Oregan Road was reported at about 7:45pm.

One person died at the scene, a second person sustained serious injuries.

The road is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

