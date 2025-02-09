Fatal Crash: Oregan Road, Ngāhinapōuri
Sunday, 9 February 2025, 9:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Ngāhinapōuri this evening.
The single vehicle
crash on Oregan Road was reported at about 7:45pm.
One
person died at the scene, a second person sustained serious
injuries.
The road is currently closed while the
Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene
examination.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more