Fishermen Lucky To Be Alive After Daring Evening Rescue At Bethells Wrapping Up Busy Weekend For Surf Lifeguards

Surf lifeguards rescued two fishermen on Saturday night (Image/Supplied)

A complex rescue of two fishermen at Bethells beach last night wrapped up a busy weekend for surf lifeguards, who completed 26 rescues over the weekend.

Two fishermen are lucky to be alive today thanks to Bethells surf lifeguards and SAR squad. In a difficult rescue, surf lifeguards extracted them from the blowhole at O’Neills Bay, just north of Bethells, after one was swept off the rocks just before 7:30pm last night. Two other fishermen somehow got the injured and unconscious man back onto the rocks and one walked back to the beach to alert surf lifeguards.

With two metre-plus swells making it impossible to get an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) close enough, an incoming tide and fast-reducing light, rescue swimmers assisted by a jetski swam the two fishermen from the rocks to the safety of the IRB. The Westpac Rescue helicopter hovered above for the second rescue watching sea conditions and assisted with the timing of jetski pick-up.

The two men were brought back to shore and handed over to ambulance for further assessment and transport.

Operations Manager, Northern Region, James Lea, who was involved in the rescue, says the rescue was more complex due to the rough and heavy surf conditions and the fact the fishermen weren’t wearing lifejackets.

“This is one of the most dangerous spots in New Zealand and given the time of day, conditions and the fact they weren’t wearing lifejackets this very well could have been a tragedy.”

Thankfully, the Bethells Evening Summer Trial (BEST) which sees senior surf lifeguards observing the beach, meant surf lifeguards able to respond quickly enough to save the men.

“I’d like to thank the surf lifeguards involved who braved rough conditions and falling light to bring these men back to their families,” says James.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Muriwai surf lifeguards cared for a patient with deep cut to her thigh from a surfboard fin. Pukehina surf lifeguards provided CPR for a patient at Newdicks Beach. Levin-Waitarere surf lifeguards cared for a patient with an injured shoulder and Spencer Park surf lifeguards cared for a person with large gash to her leg after colliding with a log in the surf. On Sunday Kariaotahi surf lifeguards drove four kilometres along the beach to rescue a group of swimmers.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Sat 1 Feb Sun 2 Feb Aggregated No. of rescues performed 7 8 15 No. of people assisted 5 16 21 No. of major first aids 7 1 8 No. of minor first aids 10 14 24 No. of searches 1 1 2 No. of preventatives 387 494 881 No. of people involved 10760 15981 26741 No. of peak head count 8194 6330 14524 No. of hours worked 3629 3867 7496

Northern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 4 1 No. of people assisted 4 12 No. of major first aids 4 1 No. of minor first aids 6 7 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 187 263 No. of people involved 1524 5391 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 2500 4400 Total Hours Worked 1385 1332

Eastern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 2 2 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 1 0 No. of minor first aids 2 0 No. of searches 0 1 No. of preventatives 71 107 No. of people involved 3115 8769 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 840 1150 Total Hours Worked 889 1107

Central Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 2 No. of people assisted 0 3 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 1 1 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 54 40 No. of people involved 1367 783 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 304 380 Total Hours Worked 628 768

Southern Region:

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 1 3 No. of people assisted 1 1 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 1 6 No. of searches 1 0 No. of preventatives 75 84 No. of people involved 4754 1038 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 4550 400 Total Hours Worked 727 660

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

