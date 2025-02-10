Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare
February 10
Auckland’s water supply situation is stable. Typically, water demand peaks in February, so we'll continue to remind people to go easy with their water use over summer. We continuously monitor weather forecasts, dam storage levels, water demand and network performance.
Total dam storage today: 72.3%
Historical average dam storage: 81.7%
Seven-day average water use: 477 million litres per day
Weather forecast for the week: Drier than normal
You can see live dam levels here on our website.