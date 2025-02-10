Timely Upgrade For Taupō Events Centre Stadium

Taupō District Council district ... Taupō Events Centre stadium. Photo/Supplied

Taupō Events Centre opened more than three decades ago, and its multi-purpose stadium is now getting an upgrade so locals and visitors can enjoy it for many decades to come.

Every two years the stadium floor is sanded and varnished, providing a quality surface for users who enjoy everything from pickleball to banquets to kapa haka. This year the stadium floor is also being levelled to ensure players have a flat surface.

Taupō District Council district venues manager Bryce Green says with almost 2000 square metres of floor space available, this planned work will benefit all events and functions.

“About 11 major events take place in the stadium every year and there are so many other sports like bowls that need a good quality floor, that it’s time to prepare now for the future. It’s going to be fantastic once completed.

“We’ve engaged New Zealand’s industry leaders in this field of work so the floor will be safer for everyone moving forward. We want to make sure we offer everyone who enjoys using the stadium a level playing field.”

As well as the stadium floor, the bleachers are undergoing maintenance and an upgrade to the centre court basketball hoops is also in the pipeline with the stadium hosting Whai Basketball.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Over twenty sports groups regularly use the stadium including the popular Taupō Rockwall. With work expected to be completed around the end of April, the temporary closure means the stadium will remain a suitable long-term venue.

The AC Baths pools, Fitness Studio and function room all remain open as usual. With the stadium and rockwall expected to reopen in a couple of months, Taupō District Councillor Rachel Shepherd notes thousands of people come through the doors every year.

“The Taupō Events Centre is an essential asset for recreation and sport in the Taupō District. These upgrades will ensure this well used facility is fit for purpose for many years to come.”

The stadium will host a major world title fight later this year with world boxing champion Lani Daniels taking on Nailini Helu. There are also professional basketball games scheduled, plus many other events including volleyball, indoor bowls, roller derby and the annual Tūwharetoa Taiopenga Kapa Haka Festival.

© Scoop Media

